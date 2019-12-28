Casares En La Red

sábado, 28 diciembre 2019
Seguirá lloviendo hasta el martes..

Sábado, 28 de Diciembre de 2019 09:25 Alejandro Campins
lluvias-ruta-15120171

Tendremos chaparrones y tormentas aisladas hasta el último día del año. Pronóstico extendido.

 Pronostico 28 de diciembre 1 

Pronostico 28 de diciembre 2 

Pronostico 28 de diciembre 3 

Pronostico 28 de diciembre 4 

Pronostico 28 de diciembre 5 

Pronostico 28 de diciembre 6

 